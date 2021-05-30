Keybank National Association OH Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

