Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,127 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

