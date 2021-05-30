VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $219.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.37.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

