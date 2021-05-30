Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lear were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $197.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.