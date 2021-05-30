Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,716 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IAA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in IAA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in IAA by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $8,052,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 92.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 665,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 319,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IAA stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.