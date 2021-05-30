Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 2,970 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.66 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,518 shares of company stock worth $5,037,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.