Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

