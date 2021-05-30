Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $121,582.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,683.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,644 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

