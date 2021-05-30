RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Up 1.4%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

