Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Shares Down 0.8%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) shares were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BADFF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

