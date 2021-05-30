Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 141.7% in May

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

