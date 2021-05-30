MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the April 29th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MEDH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. MedX has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About MedX
