MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the April 29th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEDH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. MedX has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

