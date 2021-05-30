Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.