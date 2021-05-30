Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

