Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 478.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.08 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

