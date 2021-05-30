Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $105.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

