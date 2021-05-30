Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NIO by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $16,293,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIO by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

