Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Verso worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verso by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verso by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

