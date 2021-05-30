Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,997 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 96.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

MPC stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

