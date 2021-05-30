Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.67, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

