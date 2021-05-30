Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $264,473.04 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ALLE opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.