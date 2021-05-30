Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $264,473.04 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALLE opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.