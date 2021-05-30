Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $297,600.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,273,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,953,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $407,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

