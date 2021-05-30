BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $287,292.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.
Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.
