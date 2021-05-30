BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $287,292.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

