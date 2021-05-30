Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

