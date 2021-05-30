Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $312,420.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,287,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,372,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $348,869.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,996 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.