Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Exponent worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Exponent by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

EXPO stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

