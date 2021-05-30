Rhumbline Advisers Sells 62,669 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rollins were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

