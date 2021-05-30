Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

