Sigma Planning Corp Buys 500 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $175,461,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

