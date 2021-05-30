ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

