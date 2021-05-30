IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,475 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

