IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULH. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

