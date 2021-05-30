IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 8,961 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.