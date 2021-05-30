IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,747 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

