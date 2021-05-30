IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,683 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Kezar Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

