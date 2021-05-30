Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

