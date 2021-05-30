Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 525 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Seagen were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $155.35 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

