Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

