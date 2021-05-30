AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

