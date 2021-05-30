Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,537 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

