Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Safehold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,899 and have sold 84,233 shares valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

