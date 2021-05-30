Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,721 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 2,217,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

