Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $297,000 Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 513,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.