6,476 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

CG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

