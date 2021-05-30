Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $166.59 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $166,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

