Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 2,217,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

