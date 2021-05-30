Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.64.

CCEP stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

