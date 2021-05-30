Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $138.00 at SVB Leerink

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

