Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Scott T. Parker Sells 12,389 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:R opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

