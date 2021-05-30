AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $103,134,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

