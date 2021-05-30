The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $114,200.00

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as £1,142 ($1,492.03) and last traded at £1,135 ($1,482.88), with a volume of 614546 shares. The stock had previously closed at £1,126 ($1,471.13).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unite Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,601.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.88%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

